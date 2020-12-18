School Closings: Mattituck High School to go to two-hour delayed start; Cutchogue East remote

Snow pictured in Cutchogue Thursday morning. (Credit: Steve WIck)

A day after a winter storm dropped more than five inches of snow on the region, most school buildings will re-open where originally scheduled to Friday.

In Mattituck-Cutchogue, however, there will be a two-hour delayed start at the High School. At Cutchogue East, where a student and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, it will be a remote learning day, the district announced Thursday nights.

All area school buildings were closed on Friday due to the weather.