Shoreham sensation Carter Rubin advances to finals of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Carter Rubin performs last week during the Top 17 episode. (Credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

Carter Rubin is one step closer to becoming “The Voice.”

The Shoreham-Wading River sophomore, whose singing brought Gwen Stefani to tears Monday night, advanced to the finals of NBC’s musical competition “The Voice.”

After performing twice on Monday night’s episode, Carter and the fellow nine remaining contestants returned Tuesday to learn which performers would make up the final five. Carter, 15, stood next fellow Team Gwen member Ben Allen, 42, of Tennessee when show host Carson Daly announced which performer had received the most votes from viewers.

“Team Gwen, your finalist is …” Mr. Daly said before a suspenseful pause. “Carter Rubin. You did it buddy.”

Carter will now perform next Monday for a chance to win the competition and earn a recording contract. A performer as young as Carter winning the competition has happened before. Only two years ago, Brynn Cartelli of Team Kelly Clarkson won the competition at age 15, becoming the youngest winner. Danielle Bradbery was the previous youngest winner when she won in 2013 at age 16.

On Monday’s show, Carter was the final performer and sang a resounding rendition of “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie.”

“That was flawless,” Ms. Stefani said to Carter, adding how she would always sing that song to her three boys. “That was like God answering my prayers. That was so beautiful. I’m so happy for you.”

Ms. Stefani, who also performed a new song during the episode, was effusive with praise for the young star.

“You’re so gifted, you’re so intuitive,” she said. “Your heart is full of music.”

By Tuesday evening, a YouTube clip of Carter’s “Rainbow Connection” had already gotten over 325,000 views.

On Monday’s episode, Carter dedicated the performance to his older brother Jack, who has Autism.

On Tuesday, prior to revealing the vote result, Mr. Daly asked Carter about his brother and what people can learn about his experiences.

“I think my brother Jack and a lot of people on the Autism Spectrum see things a little differently than many of us,” he said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. In fact, it’s a quite beautiful thing. I think if we all took a second and tried to see the world through their eyes, we’d be kinder, we’d be more patient and we’d be more accepting because we all just want love and respect.”

“I thank my brother for teaching me those lessons,” he added.

Before closing out Monday’s show with his solo performance, Carter also sang in a trio with fellow contestants Desz and Jim Ranger. The group sang “Will It Go Round in Circles.”

Joining Carter in next Monday’s finals are Desz of Team Kelly, John Holiday of Team John Legend and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton.