Snow storm blankets the North Fork, Plum Island sale may be blocked

Snow pictured in Cutchogue Thursday morning. (Credit: Steve WIck)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Winter storm blankets North Fork with snow, closes school buildings, knocks out power for hundreds

Plum Island ‘closer than ever’ to being saved as federal spending bill would block sale

Cops: Landscaper airlifted with serious injuries after tree trimming accident

Supervisor pitches plan to convert current Town Hall into new justice court

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town officials call for partnership to save former Aquebogue duck farm

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Where to get your North Fork Christmas Eve Dinner To-Go

The North Fork Cookie Swap: Chai Spiced Brown Butter Pecan Cookies by North Fork Baker