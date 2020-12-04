Suffolk County reports over 1,100 new cases, Mattituck projects held up by moratorium

Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up an empty vaccine vial at Thursday’s media briefing.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 4.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suffolk County reports over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19; governor says residents should focus on vaccine

Variances sought for two Main Road projects as developers argue moratorium serving as roadblock

Guest Spot: Always tough and engaged, Arthur Tasker was a Greenport fixture

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board gives BID informal approval for New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Residents once again urge Town Board to drop contract with CAT

With Giglio set to join state Assembly, Town Board members discuss filling vacancy

NORTHFORKER

CAST’s Festival of Trees comes to Treiber Farms this weekend

The Northforker Holiday Gift Guide: Home Accents

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of December 5

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely in the evening. The low tonight will be around 43.