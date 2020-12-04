Suffolk County reports over 1,100 new cases, Mattituck projects held up by moratorium
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 4.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Suffolk County reports over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19; governor says residents should focus on vaccine
Variances sought for two Main Road projects as developers argue moratorium serving as roadblock
Guest Spot: Always tough and engaged, Arthur Tasker was a Greenport fixture
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board gives BID informal approval for New Year’s Eve fireworks show
Residents once again urge Town Board to drop contract with CAT
With Giglio set to join state Assembly, Town Board members discuss filling vacancy
NORTHFORKER
CAST’s Festival of Trees comes to Treiber Farms this weekend
The Northforker Holiday Gift Guide: Home Accents
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of December 5
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely in the evening. The low tonight will be around 43.