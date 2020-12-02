Suffolk hits 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for first time since May 17, bald eagle sightings on the rise
Bellone: At more than 5%, Suffolk’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at ‘alarming’ level
Bald eagles have found a home on the North Fork
Presentation of New Suffolk parking study planned for Dec. 15
SWR adjusts COVID-19 plan; positive case to no longer trigger automatic closure
Public hearings on solar project postponed
10 Things to do across the North Fork in December
Winter is the best time to visit a North Fork winery (yes, even this year)
Cooperage Inn owner launches North Fork Pot Pies
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.