Suffolk hits 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for first time since May 17, bald eagle sightings on the rise

A bald eagle spotted in Southold Town. (Credit: Mary Bertschi/Audubon Society)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Bellone: At more than 5%, Suffolk’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at ‘alarming’ level

Bald eagles have found a home on the North Fork

Presentation of New Suffolk parking study planned for Dec. 15

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR adjusts COVID-19 plan; positive case to no longer trigger automatic closure

Public hearings on solar project postponed

NORTHFORKER

10 Things to do across the North Fork in December

Winter is the best time to visit a North Fork winery (yes, even this year)

Cooperage Inn owner launches North Fork Pot Pies

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.