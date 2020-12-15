Winter storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow, Northwell opening cancer center in Riverhead

Snow drifted across Route 48 in Peconic in 2018. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 15.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

NWS: Storm Wednesday could bring between 6-10 inches of snow to East End

Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead to open this month

Shoreham’s Carter Rubin impresses once again in finals of ‘The Voice’ as winner to be announced Tuesday

Girl Scouts unveil memorial for fallen friends in Peconic

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Head-on crash results in three injuries in Flanders

PSEG Long Island to begin project in January to upgrade substations in East Shoreham, Riverside

Cops: Teenager reported missing for second time

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork Cookie Swap: Mantecaditos from Bori Bakes

North Fork Dream Home: The Ultimate Chef’s Kitchen with breathtaking Sound views

WEATHER

As for today, expect sunny skies and a high temperature of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22.