Winter storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow, Northwell opening cancer center in Riverhead
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 15.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
NWS: Storm Wednesday could bring between 6-10 inches of snow to East End
Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead to open this month
Shoreham’s Carter Rubin impresses once again in finals of ‘The Voice’ as winner to be announced Tuesday
Girl Scouts unveil memorial for fallen friends in Peconic
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Head-on crash results in three injuries in Flanders
PSEG Long Island to begin project in January to upgrade substations in East Shoreham, Riverside
Cops: Teenager reported missing for second time
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Cookie Swap: Mantecaditos from Bori Bakes
North Fork Dream Home: The Ultimate Chef’s Kitchen with breathtaking Sound views
WEATHER
As for today, expect sunny skies and a high temperature of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22.