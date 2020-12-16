Winter Storm Warning in effect later today, Shoreham teen wins ‘The Voice’

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Winter Storm Warning’ will go into effect this afternoon with 7-10 inches of snow possible

COVID-19 vaccine arrives on the North Fork with PBMC doctor receiving first dose

Carter Rubin is ‘The Voice!’ Shoreham teen, just 15, wins NBC musical competition

NORTHFORKER

Enjoy the North Fork’s bounty with this Feast of the Seven Fishes delivery kit

The North Fork Cookie Swap: Chocolate Crackle Cookies by Red Velvet At Your Door