An unusual return to high school sports, retirements lead to police shortage

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 15.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Winter track approaches starting line with new look due to COVID-19 regulations

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town facing police shortage following retirements, delay bringing in new recruits

NORTHFORKER

The best takeout dishes from Latin restaurants on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of January 16

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40 with rain likely. The rain is expected to continue through Saturday.