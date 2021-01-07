Cops: Greenport man responsible for multiple burglaries arrested

A Greenport man allegedly responsible for several burglaries of Greenport businesses was arrested Wednesday, according to Southold Town police.

Jesus Mendoza, 21, faces a litany of charges in connection to eight cases that police were investigating that span the past several months.

Police said Mr. Mendoza was involved in five separate burglaries and stole numerous items ranging from electronics to clothing to food. He is also charged with assault on a police officer after an officer suffered a hand injury while Mr. Mendoza was resisting arrest recently on unrelated charges.

He is also charged with two separate counts of petit larceny after he was spotted on surveillance cameras shoplifting from local businesses. He faces a criminal trespass charge for entering one store after being advised he was longer allowed inside, police said.

Mr. Mendoza is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.