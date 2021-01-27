COVID-19 outbreak turns deadly at San Simeon, Mattituck-Cutchogue considering solar project
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
COVID-19 outbreak turns deadly at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport
Mattituck-Cutchogue considering solar project in effort to reduce energy costs
New Mattituck diploma program ‘a game changer’
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SWR rethinks handling of K-5 COVID-19 cases
Lidl approved for former Toys ‘R’ Us site on Route 58
Cops: Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
NORTHFORKER
Where to find vegan eats on the North Fork
Long Island winery tasting rooms that pair well together
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies with a high temperature of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.