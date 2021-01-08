Daily Update: Listening tour planned on police reform, daily COVID-19 cases top 2,000

Window decals at Southold Elementary School warn visitors that masks must be worn in the building. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In response to rising COVID-19 cases, school officials urge community to follow guidelines

2020 Businesspeople of the Year: Southold Pharmacy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Listening tour’ sessions scheduled for Jan. 12, 14 for Riverhead Town’s Law Enforcement Advisory Panel

2020 Businesspeople of the Year: Jerry Dicecco Jr. and Jonathan Perkins

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of January 9

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.

It will stay chilly and breezy throughout the weekend, with high temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 30s.