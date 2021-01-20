Peconic resident Evelyn L. Eckartz died Jan. 16, 2021, at the age of 92.

Born July 27, 1928, in Nantucket, R.I., she was the daughter of Oliver and Lydia Forand. She worked as a waitress in local restaurants, and family said she enjoyed bingo.

Predeceased by her husband, William, in 2011, she is survived by her children, David, of New York, Stephen, of Douglaston, Catherine Checklick of Cutchogue, Margaret Finne of Ridge and Debra Holder of Sound Beach; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private, with arrangements handled by Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.