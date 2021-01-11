George F. Clancy of Cutchogue, formerly of Kings Park, died Jan. 9, 2021. He was 66.

Mr. Clancy was born Oct. 4, 1954, in Limerick, Ireland, to Anna (Grimes) and George Clancy, one of 11 children. According to family, he enjoyed boating, fishing and tinkering with motors.

Predeceased by his parents and sibling Kieran, he is survived by his children, Stacy, George and Brianna; significant other Meredith Weiss; eight grandchildren; and siblings Patty, Mary, Joe, Martin, Robert, John, Celine, Tommy and Nancy.

The family will remember his life privately. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.