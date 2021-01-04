George Henry Morton Jr. passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born on Nov. 11, 1934, to George Henry Morton Sr. and Floy Bronson Morton of East Marion, N.Y. He was a resident of Midwest City, Okla., since December 2008.

George graduated from Greenport High School in 1953 and proudly served in the United States Navy as a communications technician (CTR1) from 1954 to 1974. George served nine tours of duty to Japan, Taiwan, Fort Meade in Maryland, Turkey, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. He was also temporarily assigned to seven Navy vessels, including the USS Greenfish (SS-351), USS Saratoga (CVA-60), USS Independence (CVA-62) and the USS Forrestal (CVA-59). While in Taiwan he enjoyed his time as a radio DJ at AFNT Taiwan until his retirement from the USN.

After retiring from the Navy, George resided in the Philippines working in media. He wrote the column “Under the Mango Tree” for The Voice newspaper, and was a DJ at DZAP and DWGV radio stations in Angeles City. He was vice president of the Press and Radio Club and vice president of the American Legion in Angeles City. After returning to the United States with his family in 1987, George continued to DJ for WBAZ, for which he won seven media awards for his efforts, in Southold, N.Y., and continued writing by contributing to The Peconic Bay Shopper. He enjoyed local volunteering in his community as vice president of the American Legion and as president of the East Marion War Memorial Post Office Association and president of the East Marion Cemetery Association. He was also a member of the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association.

George was an avid amateur (ham) radio operator, using the call sign of KN2GSJ that he received in 1955. He enjoyed watching his New York Mets, New York Yankees, New York Football Giants and the Jets. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass and country music. He kept in contact with friends and family members through email communication and loved to reminisce with others by telling and writing stories and looking through photo albums.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 45 years, Emma Morton; his children, Cindy Klee (Greg), Marissa Morton, Gabby Morton (Shirley), George H. Morton III and John Morton (Cori); and his grandchildren, Leslie, Julian, Rinamae, Brandon, GJ, Emmalyn, Jaime, Zander and Angel.

His family would like to thank the home health care nurses of Midwest City’s Visiting Angels, especially Betty Lomo and Alyssa Banks, for the excellent care they extended to George. Also, his dear friends Rich Carlson, Richard Preston, Eden Morton, Gary Cooper and Mullen, his constant furry companion.

The George Morton stories will live on forever in our hearts. Military honors will be rendered during a graveside service, following a private funeral service in Oklahoma City, Okla. Charitable donations can be made in George’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

