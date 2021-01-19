Governor concerned about Long Island hospitalizations, student exhibit revisits life in Southold in 1920

Governor Andrew Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol Monday. (Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Governor says Long Island vaccinating health care workers at slower rate as hospitalizations climb

New student exhibit compares life in Southold in 1920 to today

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

First Baptist Church of Riverhead celebrates MLK by honoring local groups

NORTHFORKER

How to get the most from a North Fork wine tasting, according to the host of Wine for Normal People

North Fork Dream Home: Secluded Mattituck chalet-style estate with an indoor heated pool

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.