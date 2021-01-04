Laurel resident Harvey I. Sladkus died at home Dec. 27, 2020. He was 91.

He was born in Brooklyn March 5, 1929, to Charlotte (Berger) and Samuel Sladkus.

Mr. Sladkus served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of first lieutenant, and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Korean War. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law in 1961 and operated a private law practice for 51 years, also serving as a small claims court arbitrator during his career.

He married Frances Pope on Oct. 24, 1986. In his free time, family said, he enjoyed tennis and golf.

Mr. Sladkus is survived by his wife; his sons Steven David Sladkus of New York City and Jeffrey Brandon Sladkus of Atlanta, Ga.; and seven grandchildren.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue handled arrangements. A military funeral took place Jan. 4 at Calverton National Cemetery, officiated by William Coster III.

Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train (smiletrain.org).