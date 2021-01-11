John Anthony Nowaski, a 22-year resident of Greenport, died Jan. 7, 2021, at his home. He was 75.

He was born Nov. 6, 1945, in Port Jefferson to William and Lillian (Omar) Nowaski. He graduated from Port Jefferson High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966 with the rank of petty officer.

He married Joann Quinlan on April 20, 1969.

Mr. Nowaski served 31 years as an officer with the Suffolk County Police Department. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and numerous recognition awards for efficient police service.

He was a member of Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post No. 803. Family members said he enjoyed golfing, traveling and cruises.

Predeceased by two brothers, William, in 2014, and Jeffrey, in 1993, Mr. Nowaski is survived by his wife, Joann; two daughters, Donna Sommo of Southold and Christine Harnig of Baiting Hollow; siblings Joan Zebrowski, Stanley Nowaski, Nancy Roesler and Karen Spegele; and six grandchildren.

The family received visitors Jan. 11 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 12 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.