John William Ludemann of Mattituck died Jan. 13, 2021. He was 88 .

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Jan. 16, from 4 to7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.