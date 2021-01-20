Long Island’s original vines are for sale in Cutchogue, federal funds secured for Hashamomuck Cove

A PORTION OF THE CASTELLO DI BORGHESE VINEYARD NOW FOR SALE IN CUTCHOGUE. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Long Island’s original vines are for sale in Cutchogue

Federal monies coming for north end of Hashamomuck Cove

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Jerry and the Mermaid looks to raise $100K to feed out-of-work hospitality staff

NORTHFORKER

The Times Vintage shop in Greenport got a groovy makeover you’re going to want to see

6 Long Island hotels where you can bring your dog

WEATHER

Expect scattered snow showers today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19.