Lynne Patrick Burns (born Oct. 30, 1968, in Silver Spring, Md.) died unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Lynne was an 11-year resident of Cut­ch­ogue, inspired to buy a home here by childhood visits and many Burns ancestors who called the East End home.

She is survived by her father, John Fitzhugh Burns of Shepherdstown, W.V.; her mother, Althea (May) Burns of Greenport, N.Y.; and her brother, David Fitzhugh Burns of North Reading, Mass.

Lynne’s home in Cut­ch­ogue was a gathering site for many Burns relatives as well as friends from here and abroad. Lynne was a gregarious hostess and a supporter of many North Fork restaurants, wineries and farms. She enjoyed working part-time at Bedell Cellars in 2015 and 2016.

Lynne was global head of marketing and communications for the cyber risk practice at Marsh for the last three years. Prior to that, she held various communications and marketing roles at Rabobank, Gavin Anderson, BSMG, Charles Barker and M&M/Mars, including time working in London and Paris. Lynne earned dual bachelor’s degrees from Boston University in English and French language and literature and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Lynne was a world traveler and avid dog lover. She welcomed the opportunity to work from home these recent months, allowing her to rescue a shelter dog. She loved taking her dog, Reese, to the Southold Dog Park on Peconic Lane.

Depending on the timing of pandemic recovery, her family hopes to host a celebration of Lynne’s life in late summer. They request that anyone wishing to make a donation in Lynne’s memory give to North Fork Animal Welfare League at main.nfawl.org/donate.

