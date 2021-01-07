Marianne Anderson, 80, of Easton, Pa., passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in New York City, N.Y., a daughter of the late John Grant and Loretta (Morgan) Clavens.

Marianne was married for 25 years to John David Anderson until his passing in 1986. She was a graduate of Wantagh High School in Wantagh, Long Island, N.Y.; earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY/Farmingdale; and her master’s degree in English Literature from SUNY/Stony Brook. Marianne was director of activities for 15 years at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, N.Y., and for 10 years at ManorCare in Easton.

She enjoyed gardening, renovating homes, interior decorating, refinishing furniture and volunteering for a literacy program. She was an avid reader; she loved history, traveling to Ireland, sailing, making fudge, arts and crafts; and loved her pugs.

Marianne was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, where she was a member of the eucharistic ministry.

Marianne was predeceased by a daughter, Anne Marie Anderson-Dixon; she is survived by a son, John Grant Anderson; daughters Mary Ellen Anderson-Paulus and Theresa Marie Anderson Green; a sister, Barbara J. Cucciuffo; a brother, Gerard Clavens; grandchildren Marcus Dylan Dixon, Heather Pritchard, Tricia Tuohy, Christian “Ian” Green and Sabrina Stanford; and great-grandchildren Audrey Stanford, Bethany Stanford, Henry Pritchard and Winifred Pritchard.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 7 at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Easton. Private interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery, in Calverton, Long Island, N.Y. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Morello Funeral Home in Easton.

Contributions in Marianne’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; St. Vincent de Paul Society, of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton, PA 18045; or Sixth Street Shelter, 1337 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be offered at morellofuneralhome.com.

