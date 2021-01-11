Marillyn Buelow Wilson, a resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Jan. 1, 2021, at her home. She was 96.

Ms. Wilson was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Detroit, Mich., to Raymond and Eida (Heidt) Buelow. She grew up in Grosse Pointe, Mich., where she attended high school.

She started her working life as a food and society writer for The Greater Detroit News. After her marriage to Robert Wilson, she lived in Brooklyn from the late 1950s to 2002. During that time, she was a volunteer and donor for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. From 1971 to 2008 she also had a home in East Hampton, where she helped establish the South Fork-Shelter Island chapter of The Nature Conservancy.

In 1980, Ms. Wilson was instrumental in the acquisition of The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island and continued to support it. She was involved in land preservation projects in East Hampton Town and many other areas, including Pipes Cove on the North Fork. She was an early supporter of Peconic Land Trust.

She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert Wilson, and her life partner, Norman Alstedter.

Memorial donations may be made in support of conservation and stewardship of natural places.