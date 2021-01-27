Mary Lozinski

Former Cutchogue resident Mary Lozinski passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 87.

Born in 1933 in Nowodzioe, Poland, she immigrated in 1950 to the United States with her parents, Katherine and Peter Zurek, and brothers, Stephan and Stanley Zurek.

Mary owned and operated Jim’s Diner in Mattituck with her husband, Leon. She was an active community member and would host the Lions Club monthly meetings at her restaurant.

Mary moved to Oregon in 1989 to live out the rest of her years with her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Peter Brophy.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Barbara and Steve Teal, Susan Lozinski and Theresa and Peter Brophy. She had four grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; twins Leon and Linda Lozinski; and daughter Diana Horowitz.

A private service will be held this August at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.