NYS gives thumbs up to high-risk sports, which can begin activity Feb. 1 with approval of health authorities

Greenport/Southold’s Adrine Demirciyan comes down with the rebound in a February 2020 game. (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

High-risk sports in New York State have been given the go-ahead.

High-risk sports have been authorized by the state Department of Health to begin practice and competition on Feb. 1 if permitted by local health authorities, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Friday evening.

The high-risk sports of basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball and wrestling had been postponed indefinitely, but may now proceed.

“We are extremely thankful to Governor [Andrew] Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health for providing authorization for all sports to begin,” NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. “I am thrilled our association’s member schools will be able to provide over two hundred thousand students with valuable and beneficial participation experiences. Today is certainly a great day for the students of New York State.”

For the first time in over nine months since high school sports were shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Island public schools returned to sports action with low- and moderate-risk winter sports beginning practice Jan. 4.

The NYSPHSAA released a document Friday afternoon that states: “Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreational activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).”

Nassau and Suffolk County public schools opted not to play in the fall. Instead, they formulated compressed versions of all three of their sports seasons (each about eight weeks in length) in 2021. Winter sports run in January and February, with fall sports in March and April and spring sports in May and June.