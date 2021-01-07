Farewell to Philippe Tougard-Maucotel of Cutchogue, the remarkable creator of outstanding works of art. Through his unconventional wood, plywood and metal sculptures, he gave life to puns and words, playing with them and conveying themes of remembrance and oblivion. His works of art, exhibited in the United States, France, Switzerland and Bulgaria, brought him artistic recognition.

Philippe’s love for words was also reflected in his role as the chairman of the language department and instructor of French at the Packer Collegiate Institute. Not only was he an ingenious artist, but an exceptional teacher as well. Contrary to one of his signature sculptures, “Oubli,” placed in the water of Long Island Sound and subject to graduate decomposition meant to signify the impermanence of human life, we will try not to forget.

Philippe died Dec. 27, 2020, of prostrate cancer. He was 80. He was born April 27, 1940, in France and was educated at Paris-Sorbonne University. He lived in Cutchogue for 30 years.

Arrangements were handled by Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

