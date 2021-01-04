Phyllis Kandell

Phyllis Alperin Pearlman Kandell of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and formerly of Remsenburg, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020. She was 92 years old.

Phyllis was one of a kind. She was known by family members as Mom, Bop, Ima and, most endearingly, as Phy Phy, to all those who loved her.

Phyllis was married on Nov. 19, 1950, to Wallace Kandell, who passed away Oct. 22, 2001, and is survived by her three loving sons, David Kandell (Jill) of Quogue, N.Y., Robert Kandell (Mary Anne) of East Quogue, N.Y., and Adam Kandell (Wendy) of Freehold, N.J. Family was paramount to Phyllis, who treated all of her “daughters-in-love,” as she called them, as if they were her own. Phyllis is also survived by six grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally. She had a special place in her huge, loving heart for each and every one of them: Joshua Kandell, Gregory Kandell, Aimee Kandell, Jacqui Kandell, Samantha Kandell and Jonathan Kandell.

Phyllis was unbelievably well rounded, and traveled the world with Wally to places like The Great Wall of China, the Egyptian pyramids and the African safari lands. She was knowledgeable about the cultures and lifestyles of many places worldwide, and with that knowledge she was a historian of immense aptitude. Thus her ability to do the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle in record time, in pen no less, she was so sure of her answers. She was a voracious reader and loved to challenge the kids and grandkids with games of Scrabble and Boggle. In her later years, she kept herself preoccupied with her games of solitaire.

Phyllis accomplished so much and touched so many lives in her 92 years. She was an artistic marvel, mastering watercolor and oil painting, sketching, ceramics and calligraphy. Her unique design was chosen by Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center) as their official logo, and she was honored to paint a long-lasting mural on the wall of the pediatric ward, which uplifted the young patients being treated there. A vast number of her paintings now hang on her family’s walls as a tribute to her talent and everlasting memory.

Philanthropic beyond words, Phyllis served as a pink lady volunteer at Central Suffolk Hospital and was an original founder of the Eastern Long Island Chapter of Hadassah, now known as Pioneer Chapter of Hadassah, in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. She remained a lifetime member. She was also a contributing writer for the Hampton Chronicle (now Southampton Press) newspaper.

Phyllis had a passion for food as well. She dined in some of the most exotic countries and restaurants of the world. She was best known for making her signature stuffed cabbage and original cucumber salad and those close to her raved of her penchant for dark chocolate. Sometimes, she would eat a chocolate dessert … before eating her dinner. She always ingratiated herself to others by wanting to know about their lives and loved ones. Having grown up in the midst of the Great Depression, she had deep-seated feelings for those less fortunate and was very giving to all.

At many special family celebrations over the years, Phyllis was always given the floor to dance solo to Old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, singing “New York, New York.” Of course, she unabashedly floated around the dance floor in one of her notable silk scarves, perfectly put together with her signature red lipstick. Priceless!

Phyllis loved to tell the story of the time that she went to see her beloved Brooklyn Dodgers, on Oct. 5, 1941, and witnessed the infamous Game 4, when Brooklyn was one strike away from evening the World Series with the New York Yankees. With two outs, Dodger catcher Mickey Owen dropped a third strike, allowing the Yankees to rally and win the game and eventually the Series. Phyllis told everyone for years afterwards that she cried all the way home from Ebbets Field. Now it is our turn to shed a tear for Phyllis, but more importantly, to celebrate a life lived to the fullest which touched so many.

Predeceasing Phyllis was her husband of 50 years, Wally, and her daughter-in-love Doreen Lapidus Kandell.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Hadassah.org with a reference to Pioneer Chapter in memory of Phyllis Kandell.

This is a paid notice.