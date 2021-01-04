Police: Greenport man spit in officer’s face during arrest after driver fled scene of crash

A 21-year old Greenport man was arrested early Monday morning after he spit in a Southold police officer’s face and resisted arrest during an investigation of a motor vehicle accident in Southold.

According to a department release, police received a report of a single motor vehicle accident on Route 25 near Tuckers Lane. The vehicle involved fled the scene and was found at a gas station on Main Bayview Road.

The driver of the car, Stephanie Caicedo, 25, of Orient, was found to be intoxicated. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving without a license.

During the investigation, the release said, Jesus Mendoza “interfered with the investigation and spit in the officer’s face.” He was arrested for obstructing governmental administration and second-degree harassment.

“While being placed under arrest Mendoza resisted and had to be subdued by officers,” the police release said. “He was additionally charged with resisting arrest. He was taken to headquarters for processing.”