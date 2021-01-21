Race to vaccine continues as distribution struggles persist, Love Lane traffic study completed
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 21.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Race to vaccine continues as struggles persist for many with demand far outweighing supply
Two suspects charged with murder plead not guilty at arraignment in county court
Riverhead man arrested for robbing Shirley jewelry store
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Hall Notes: Traffic study of Love Lane area completed
John Nickles, Southold realtor and political leader, remembered for contributions to community
NORTHFORKER
How to get North Fork produce in the dead of winter
Podcast: What are you doing to help support the local restaurant industry?
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.