Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 28, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 5-11, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Musarra, E, to Hadland, Valentina, 77 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-20), (R), $685,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bagcilar, A & S, to Mastronardi, Franco, Founders Path (600-39-6-18), (V), $245,000

• Tucci, A, to Neskorozhana, Dina, 8 Lyn Ln (600-40-1-2.18), (R), $450,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• DiGiuseppe, J, to Lander, Donald, 95 Sunwood Dr (600-76-2-8.3), (R), $480,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Dickstein, Howard, Harvest Pointe Home 84 (1000-102.1-1-52), (R), $838,340

FLANDERS (11901)

• US Bank Trust N.A. to Scott, Franciel, 47 Brown St (900-140-2-59), (R), $205,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Poncet, R, to Psaropoulos, Michelle, 185 Wiggins Ln (1000-35-5-40.1), (R), $1,435,500

LAUREL (11948)

• Piscatelli, M & H, to Kardon, Jonathan, 950 Wells Rd (1000-126-3-5), (R), $975,000

• Becker, J & A, to Mastro, Evan, 4718 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-4-17), (R), $999,999

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.30), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.31), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.32), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.33), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.34), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.35), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.36), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.37), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.38), (V), $245,455

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.40), (V), $245,455

• Simmons, G, to Melamed, Andrew, 150 Meadow Ln (1000-115-4-22), (R), $578,000

• Pasca, L, to Kuzmier, Roger, 955 Conklin Rd (1000-139-3-30.1), (R), $575,000

• Wagner-Wetzel, N, to Hristova, Mariya, 510 Legion Ave (1000-142-2-9), (R), $432,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• 3120 Grathwohl Road to 3120 Grathwohl LLC, 180 Wicks Rd (1000-110-8-21.1), (R), $997,500

ORIENT (11957)

• Semon, B & F, to Wilson, Mark, 730 Bight Rd (1000-14-2-19), (R), $999,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Mazzei, V & A, to Meyers, Kevin, 1985 Peconic Ln (1000-74-5-7), (R), $675,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Correa, L, to Rappaport, Alexander, 4 Marc St (700-15-4-31), (R), $866,000

• O’Connor & Casertano to Tic & Tac LLC, 5 Nostrand Pkwy (700-17-1-12), (R), $7,500,000

• SIMARG LLC to Goodson, Scott, 14 Margaret’s Dr (700-18-2-40), (R), $2,825,000

• Basch, D, & Geula, N, to Prager, Dietmar, 3 Fred’s Ln & lot 57 (700-18-2-58), (R), $1,355,000

• 6 Hurricane Harbor to Goodman, Brett, 6 J Hagar Rd (700-18-3-46.2), (R), $2,800,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Kostyra, H Trust to Russell, Christopher, 172 Washington Ave (600-90-1-5), (R), $400,000

• Moorman, M, to Alter, Kevin, 94 Point St (600-92-2-29), (R), $530,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Salmiery, L & B, to Finegan, Lisa, 1300 Long Creek Dr (1000-55-4-12), (R), $729,000

• Young, C & Stambolos, P, to 475 Beckwith Avenue LLC, 475 Beckwith Ave (1000-61-1-25), (C), $460,000

• Ammerman, J & K, to Metalios, Menelaos, 220 Critten Ln (1000-70-12-15), (R), $750,000

• Lehr, B, by Executor to Conway, William, 530 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-3-9), (R), $550,000

• Gibbons, N & N, to Lojac, Peter, 705 Nakomis Rd (1000-78-3-25), (R), $400,000

• Serenity in Paradise to Caluori, Anthony, 4800 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-3-3), (R), $2,000,000

• Celentano, R, to Aldans Way LLC, 13435 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-2-17.7), (V), $430,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Weetman, D, to Perez, Marco, 118 Beach Rd (600-26-3-51.2), (R), $237,500

• Luisi, J & A, to Baird, Tyler, 94 Broad View Circle (600-30-3-38), (R), $470,000

• McCoy, C, to McDonough, Evan, 11 Long Pond Rd (600-95-1-27.1), (R), $422,000

• Amodei Jr, J & D, to Girdusky, John, 116 Canterbury Dr (600-115-1-10.69), (R), $890,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)