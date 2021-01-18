Richard Edward Campbell, 83, of Edenton, N.C., died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton.

Mr. Campbell was born in Greenport, N.Y., on July 18, 1937, and was one of six children born to Hugh Thomas and Phoebe Elizabeth Petersen Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Roberts Campbell; his siblings, Hugh, Lillian, Margaret, Joyce and Bobby; and his son’s long-time companion, Sandy Haile.

A retired conductor with Long Island Rail Road, he had served for six years in the United States Air Force. His love of country, and pride of service, led him to be a member of American Legion Post 40, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 40, and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. His faith in God led him to worship at Cape Colony Church of Christ.

Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Susan Littlefield Campbell; three daughters, Cathie Campbell of Pasadena, Md., Diane Jelonek (Gene) of East Amherst, N.Y., and Beth White (Ray Jr.) of Edenton; and a son, Richard Campbell II of Riverhead, N.Y. Also surviving is Sue’s son, Charles Mench (Elizabeth) of Fayetteville. Together Richard and Sue shared 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service took place Jan.15 at Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cape Colony Church of Christ, P.O. Box 431, Edenton, NC 27932.

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory in Edenton is assisting the family; online condolences may be made by visiting millerfhc.com.

This is a paid notice.