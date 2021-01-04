Robert James Christensen

On Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, just 15 minutes into the new year, Robert Christensen, loving father of two, passed away at the age of 74.

Robert was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Joseph and Pauline Christensen. He grew up in New York and in North Carolina, and served in the Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. He was discharged after being injured, and received the Purple Heart.

In 1970, he married Gloria Lynn Christensen (née Baker) and the couple set down roots in Kernersville, N.C., and raised a son, Cameron Zachary, and a daughter, Ashley. Known to many as “Fox,” a nickname bestowed on him as a reference to his good looks and sharp dress (so the story goes), Robert was an avid gardener, beekeeper and cook, and he loved great food and music. He and Lynn entertained often, and he was known for his warmth and hospitality, his humor and his charisma. Though his marriage to Lynn ended in 1991, the two stayed lifelong friends.

In 1991, Robert relocated to Orient, N.Y., and established himself as an integral and unforgettable part of the North Fork community. For years he was the chairman of the East End Seaport Museum, where he volunteered his services extensively, and he lovingly participated in the restoration of “Bug” Lighthouse. As vice president of the Oysterponds Rod and Gun Club, Robert led the effort to restock wildlife populations and to erect new osprey platforms throughout Orient. One of his dearest endeavors was the restoration and care of The Crab Shack on the causeway in Orient. In more recent years, he was always accompanied by his beloved Jack Russell terrier, Jojo.

Robert is predeceased by his parents; his sisters Mickey and Carol; and his brother Joe. He is survived by his children, Cameron and Ashley (wife Kaitlyn); and siblings Martin, Joan, Kathy and Helene.

Private interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 7, with a larger celebration of life planned for August 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity he supported throughout his life.

