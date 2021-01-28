Six affordable apartments pitched for Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck

The owner of this home on Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck is seeking a special exception that would allow them to convert the home into six affordable apartments. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A single-family home on Old Sound Avenue may be converted into affordable apartments.

Andrew Fohrkolb of 12425 Old Sound LLC is seeking permission to convert and expand the existing two-story residence into six affordable residential units, according to plans filed last fall.

The plans call for expanding the home to the north and demolishing an existing shed, rear deck, concrete stoop and small portion of the home to make way for four one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units. The existing facade along Old Sound Avenue would be preserved.

In the application, Mr. Fohrkolb, who is also the president of Kolb Mechanical Corp., notes that the proposed conversion aligns with the town’s goal of creating “desperately needed” workforce housing.

At a Planning Board work session Monday, members unanimously expressed their support for the project, since it meets goals set forth in the town’s Comprehensive Plan and is located within close proximity to the Love Lane area and public transportation.

“I think it’s a great spot for it,” board chair Don Wilcenski said.

The Planning Board is expected to submit their comments to the Zoning Board of Appeals, which must grant a special exception to the applicant in order for the project to move forward.

A ZBA hearing on the project is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.