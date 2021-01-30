Southold Blotter: Greenport man charged with DWI after crashing into fire hydrant

Southold Town police arrested a 29-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly crashed his car into a fire hydrant in Southold Friday.

According to police, Delfido Carrera Lopez was driving his 2005 Honda Civic westbound on Route 25 when he veered off the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and went through a fence and bushes into the front lawn of a residence shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found Mr. Carrera Lopez to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest for DWI, reports said. He was not injured in the crash.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Riverhead man after he was found with a stolen bicycle in Greenport Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about an intoxicated man who was falling down in the Adams Street parking lot around 2 p.m. and found a highly intoxicated Kelvin Euceda walking with a bicycle near First Street.

He was arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after an officer determined the bike was stolen. It was later returned to the owner, a 43-year-old Greenport woman.

• A man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after his 2002 GMC pickup truck overturned on Route 25 in Cut-ch-ogue Friday night.

According to police, the Cut-ch-ogue man was driving westbound around 9:30 p.m. when he swerved off the road to avoid a deer crossing the roadway, hit a mailbox, skidded back onto the road and overturned.

He was taken to Stony Brook via Suffolk County police helicopter and issued a summons for unlicensed driving, police said.

• Police were called to a home on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel after a home surveillance system captured an unknown man pulling fence slats back and trespassing on the property.

The incident was reported to police last Wednesday afternoon and the suspect is described in a report as a white man with a goatee and mustache wearing a light-colored hoodie.

• Police responded to a dispute between a taxi driver and customer along Route 48 in Southold last Wednesday morning.

According to police, a woman said she was upset that the driver was over 20 minutes late and after an argument during the ride, the driver pulled over and asked her to exit, which she refused to do.

The woman was transported back to her Southold home by police around 9 a.m., police said.

• A group of intoxicated men were asked to leave the North Ferry terminal in Greenport Friday night after a man called to complain about loitering around 8:30 p.m.

• Police were called to a home on Third Street in Greenport after a woman reported that a friend damaged both her TV and a wooden table inside her home last Thursday evening.

The woman told police that she didn’t know the man’s last name but described him to police, who are continuing to investigate the incident.

• A 64-year-old Southold woman called police last Monday afternoon to report she was concerned after seeing three young men enter a vacant lot on North Bayview Road with power tools around 1 p.m.

Police responded and spoke with three men in their early 20s who said they grew up in the area and wanted to build a tree house.

Police advised them that they must seek permission from the property owner and the group left the area, according to a report.

• Police were called to two homes in Greenport Village after receiving reports about a suspicious man last Monday.

According to a report, a Sterling Street resident called to report that an unknown man rang his doorbell shortly before 4 p.m. asking if he had a room to rent, before leaving in his vehicle.

A different resident later reported that around 5:30 p.m., a man wearing a trench coat knocked on her Sixth Avenue home also inquiring about a room to rent.

Police pulled over a 70-year-old Fort McCoy, Fla. man who told police he was trying to find a motel. An officer advised the man to check vacancies in the area or travel to Riverhead Town where there are additional options.

• A 57-year-old Mattituck woman called police Friday to report that an unknown person applied for unemployment benefits in her name.

Police told the woman to monitor her financial accounts and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.