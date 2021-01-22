Southold Opera House hits the market, Long Island Restaurant Week starts Sunday

Anne-Julia Audray at the front of the opera house, where the church altar once stood. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 22.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A short-lived opera house goes on the market

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

For second time, Zeldin introduces legislation to create semipostal stamp in memory of Pfc. Garfield Langhorn

After nearly 35 years on the job, Riverhead officer Dennis Cavanagh set to retire

NORTHFORKER

Where to dine and take out when Long Island Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of January 23

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 24. The sunny skies are expected to continue this weekend, though temperatures are unlikely to climb back above the low-to mid-30s.