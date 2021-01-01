Featured Story

The 20 most-read Suffolk Times stories of 2020

By The Suffolk Times

Skyler Grathwohl was joined by her parents Ned and Danielle and her sister Macie for the ceremony. (Credit: Steve Wick)

As The Suffolk Times recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2020.

  1. Skyler Grathwohl steps into history as she is sworn into the Marine Corps

2. How many confirmed cases of the coronavirus are in your neighborhood?

3. Diagnosed with coronavirus, Southold woman improving after frightening ordeal

4. Southold police officer’s retirement party — in violation of governor’s orders — a ‘punch in the gut’ for young friends who made sacrifices

5. With Long Island still on pause, some North Fork businesses are unlocking their doors anyway

6. Peconic Landing employee tests positive for coronavirus

7. New Eastern Long Island Kampground owners bringing ‘cozy camping’ to the site

8. Bellone: Suffolk’s first coronavirus patient is male in his 40s

9. Update: Police ID victim of fatal crash as Huntington woman

10. Lottery is open for affordable housing at Vineyard View in Greenport

11. Southold Town Police Chief: ‘We are worried about Greenport Village’

12. Greenport man charged in fatal hit and run: ‘I never stopped the car to see if she was OK’

13. Mattituck switches school reopening plan; K-8 will now be hybrid

14. Recent testimony, ambulance report state Mattituck woman was passenger in fatal limo crash — a revelation to survivors she befriended

15. Trump supporters turn out en masse as ‘MAGA Gras II’ rolls across North Fork to Greenport

16. ‘Modern-day hero’ at Stony Brook ELIH purchases $10K respirator system for hospital

17. Long Island Aquarium faces its greatest crisis

18. Social gatherings of up to 50 people allowed under Phase 4 of NY Forward

19. After thousands attend Water Mill Chainsmokers concert, state officials decry Southampton’s decision to allow event

20. Supervisor Russell calls on Gov. Cuomo to enact East End travel ban

Related Content