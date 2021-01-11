The Rev. Clyde L. Mellinger Jr., 93 years old, resident of Orient and Webster, N.Y., died on Jan. 1, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Roxanna Richard Mellinger, and is survived by his children, Lucinda (Bruce) Anderson of Webster, Charissa (Steven) Roberts of Amelia Island, Fla., and Clyde L. “Lanny” (Mary) Mellinger III of North Huntingdon, Pa.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Clyde was born on July 30, 1927, in Atlantic City, N.J., to Clyde and Florence Mellinger Sr. He was a graduate of Juniata College and Princeton Theological Seminary. His ministry spanned most of his adult life, from the time he was 17 years of age serving as a “boy preacher” in Mapleton Depot Church until the last year of his life. He pastored many churches, including Kilburn Memorial in Newark, N.J., and Webster Presbyterian Church. He worked tirelessly to bring respite care to the Webster community. Respitewood was the first respite home for the developmentally disabled in Monroe County. Under his leadership, he resettled over 61 refugees to the Rochester area. After serving 25 years at Webster Presbyterian Church, he was given the honor of Pastor Emeritus.

In retirement, he continued his calling as an evangelist by leading East Marion Community Church on the North Fork of Long Island. In addition to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with his churches, he was a counselor and mentor to many. An avid fisherman, Captain Clyde’s contest for catching the largest fish kept the grandchildren and great-grandchildren busy in the summers. His greatest accomplishment was being a fisher-of-men (Matthew 4:19).

A memorial service will be held later this year. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Orient. Memorial contributions may be sent to Webster Presbyterian Church, 550 Webster Road, Webster, NY 14580; Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, PA 15613; or Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck, NY 11952.

The family was assisted by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home in Webster.

This is a paid notice.