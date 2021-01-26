Virginia M. ‘Ginger’ Jones

Virginia M. “Ginger” Jones of Southold, N.Y., beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was 89 years old.

She was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Springfield, Mass., to Dorothy (Allen) and Michael Marchese. Ginger grew up in Longmeadow, Mass., and graduated from Springfield Classical High School with the Class of 1949. Upon graduation, she attended Smith College, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in music.

Ginger worked as an accountant for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company in New York City where she met her husband, Walter G. Jones. They relocated to the North Fork of Long Island in 1980 where Ginger pursued a career in music. She was an organist for Cutchogue Methodist Church and Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. However, she especially enjoyed being an accompanist for the North Fork Chorale and choruses with Southold Schools. “The thousands of hours she shared with the music students of Southold as she accompanied concerts, competitions, shows and college auditions were an integral part of the success of the Southold music program,” recalled Pat Feiler, former Southold High School music teacher and choral director.

Ginger enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends and will be remembered for her quick wit and her kind and gentle spirit. She passed on her lifelong passion for music to her son, Jim, and granddaughters, Emily and Rachel. They shared her love of the piano and nothing gave her more joy than attending their piano lessons and their yearly recitals. Ginger enjoyed playing the harpsichord and piano as a member of the chamber music group Basically Baroque, which performed at local venues.

While at Smith, Ginger enjoyed singing with the Smithereens, one of the first all-female a cappella groups in the country. Ginger remained lifelong friends with women she met at Smith and looked forward to their yearly reunions.

She had many other interests, including golf, was an avid reader and enjoyed doing The New York Times crossword puzzles. Ginger loved animals, and adored her Burmese cats.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, Ginger is survived by her sons James Williams and wife, Judy, Walter Jones and wife, Vicky, Daniel Jones and wife, Lucille, and daughter-in-law Dru Jones; her grandchildren, Emily and Rachel Williams, Thomas, Stacey, Danielle, Bobby, Kate and Emma Jones; two nieces, Nina and Andrea Marchese, and a nephew, Michael Marchese III; and several close friends.

Ginger is predeceased by her son Robert Jones, brother Michael Marchese Jr. and former husband James S. Williams.

The family would like to thank Beth Mullen for her care of Ginger over the last several years. Also, thanks to Ginger’s son Dan and wife, Lucille, of Southold for their loving care and consideration.

When it is safe to gather again, the family intends to host a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginger’s memory will go toward a music scholarship in her name, c/o Southold Music Boosters, P.O. Box 70, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

