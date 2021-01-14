Zeldin praises Trump in voting against impeachment, historic Orient home receives landmark status

President Donald Trump and Congressman Lee Zeldin in Westhampton in 2018. (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Zeldin touts Trump’s accomplishments as House votes to impeach president for second time

Historic Orient home receives landmark status

Column: A selfless young man gone far too soon

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SCWA requests federal funding to connect Manorville area homes to public water, but Town says not so fast

Riverhead’s Law Enforcement Advisory Panel holds first of two ‘listening tours’

SWR grad Ethan Wiederkehr savors his experience playing for Northwestern

NORTHFORKER

The takeout feast from PawPaw is a date night dream

Podcast: Searching for things to do? Look no further than your local North Fork library

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.