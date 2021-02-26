Daily Update: Expansion of Southold’s peddlers code could allow farm-fresh products to be sold on the go

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A new, even easier way to buy produce proposed in Southold Town

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After last proposal fizzled, a new bike share program wants to come to Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Where to buy secondhand books on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings to check out for the weekend of February 27

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32. Rain is likely tonight into much of the weekend.