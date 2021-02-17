Daily Update: Lawmakers host environmental forum, longtime assessor announces retirement

Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo at a prior event. (File photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Palumbo continues tradition started by predecessor to host environmental roundtable

Facing ‘challenging times,’ Mattituck outlines preliminary $42.2M school budget

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Mason Haas, longtime Riverhead assessor, to leave behind big shoes to fill after retirement

NORTHFORKER

Support your local aquaculture with this oyster CSA from Little Ram

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance for snow after 4 a.m. and the low will be around 20 degrees.