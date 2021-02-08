Doris J. Robsky

Doris J. Robsky, born May 26, 1923, in Staten Island, N.Y., passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 97 in Greenport, N.Y.

Doris grew up in White Plains, N.Y., lived in New York City and retired to Southampton, N.Y. She moved to Peconic Landing in Greenport in 2002, and was one of its founding members. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew J. and Mathilde (Marko) Robsky; her sister, Eleanor R. Beyer; and her twin brother, Richard S. Robsky.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from Russell Sage College in 1945. She worked her entire career at B. Altman and Company department stores, starting as a sales clerk during summer breaks while in college and working full-time upon graduation. As her career moved forward, she worked in the human resources area, setting up benefits for employees and recruiting highly skilled professionals. She retired as director of the personnel department in 1987.

Doris was very active throughout her life. She traveled internationally, loved to play golf, play the piano, read mystery books, play bridge and do crossword puzzles. She served for 10 years as president of the Friends of Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton. During her tenure, the Friends raised more than $100,000 to support the library’s programs and services for the development of the new library. She also served on its Board of Trustees.

When she moved to the brand-new Peconic Landing retirement community in 2002, she served on the cooperative board to represent the members with management and to make policy recommendations. She chaired the Peconic Landing Community Fund Committee, helping to raise considerable donations for its expansion in 2016. Doris also served on the focus group, the library committee, the golf committee and the teamwork raffle committee, and she chaired the resident health committee.

Doris was a role model for many people over her life, especially for young women. She exemplified what a person could accomplish if they cared enough to make a difference in this world. She studied business when women seldom went to college except for nursing or education and she was successful for her employer and with other civic organizations for whom she volunteered. She had a wonderful sense of humor and took everything as it came. She was well-read and very patient with others. She will be missed by many.

She leaves behind four nieces and nephews: Wendie B. Chornyak and her husband, John, of Enfield, Conn., Kathleen R. Welch and her husband, Timothy, of Beverly Hills, Fla., Stephen R. Robsky and his wife, Susan, of Sutton, Mass., and Deborah J. R. Huntley and her husband, Alton, of Saginaw, Mich. She also leaves grandnieces and grandnephews Janet Chornyak, Krista Carey, Lisa Perricelli, Kimberlie Martin, Andrew Welch, Sarah Maskill, William Robsky, Katherine Robsky, Eric Huntley and Ellen Huntley. She leaves great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces Rachel Boulette, Matthew Boulette, Brandon Carey, Justin Carey, Alec Perricelli, Lucas Perricelli, Evan Perricelli, James Maskill, Benjamin Maskill and Grace Robsky. She was predeceased by her nephew Gregory B. Beyer of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and grandnephew Gregory B. Beyer II of Tompkinsville, Ky. She also leaves Sharon Wexler Beyer (wife of Gregory B. Beyer) of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Jane Josiah of Bronx, N.Y., her longtime caregiver and friend.

There are no calling hours, and services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Peconic Landing Community Fund or Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

