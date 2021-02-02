Mattituck resident Douglas C. Bogovich died Jan. 27, 2021, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 72.

Doug was born April 1, 1948, in the Bronx to Peter and Anne (Franolich) Bogovich. The family moved to Laurelton, N.Y., and eventually to Southold, which reminded them of their native land, Krk, Croatia.

He married Mary Horton in 1974 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue.

Early on, Doug worked for K.G. Brown Ice and Local 12 Heat and Frost Insulators. He then went into his own business as a home improvement contractor.

He loved the Great Peconic Bay and loved to fish and boat. He also loved baseball, and coached Little League for many years. He served as assistant cubmaster for Boy Scout Pack 39.

He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Mary Anne Giambrone, George Bogovich and Peter Franolich. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sons, Ryan, of Mattituck and Douglas Jr., of Yaphank; two granddaughters, Amber and Alex Bogovich; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Feb. 1 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass followed at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Southold.

