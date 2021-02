Ethel J. Shea of Bridgeville, Del., formerly of Mattituck, died Feb. 15, 2021. She was 88.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.