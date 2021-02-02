Greenport Village to host Feb. 25 hearing on proposed noise limits

Main Street, at the corner of Front, during a particularly quiet Friday afternoon in March. (Credit: Cerria Torres)

Proposed changes to the village noise code that have been tabled since September will be up for another public hearing in February.

At a meeting Thursday, village trustees set the hearing for 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. After tabling a vote on the code amendment, the board has been working to iron out issues since decibel limits became a sticking point in discussions.

The code change initially proposed an 85 decibel limit for commercial properties that would be in effect on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight.

In the most recent version of the code, the decibel limit would be set at 65.

Trustee Mary Bess Phillips initially opposed a requirement that would have forced businesses to seek a music permit through the village Planning Board. Instead, officials agreed to strike that from the code and instead require those permits be issued administratively at Village Hall.

The proposed code would also increase the fine structure for repeat noise violation offenders to $250 for the first, $1,000 for the second and $2,500 for the third, if approved.

While many residents spoke about residential noise issues during hearings on the proposal held earlier this year, officials have said that the code is intended to address issues created by downtown businesses.