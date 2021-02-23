Jamesport resident Ida M. Hilliker, died Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 85.

Born on March 1, 1935, in Carroll, Maine, Ida was the daughter of Guy and Myrtle Ripley, the oldest of 11 children. She married Gene Hilliker on Sept. 14, 1953, in Newport, Maine. After a difficult decision to leave their Maine families behind, they moved their young family to Mattituck, Long Island in 1962. They settled in Jamesport in 1963.

Ida enjoyed her role as stay-at-home homemaker for many years. She worked at Gabrielsen Greenhouses in Jamesport and later worked for the Riverhead school district in the school lunch program until she retired in 1997.

Her family was most important to her. Ida loved gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR. They spent many years traveling in their RV to NASCAR tracks across the country.

Predeceased by her siblings Guy Ripley, Robert Ripley, Loring Ripley, Anthony Ripley, John Ripley, Betty Amborn and Clara Rediker, she is survived by her sisters, Selma Bonin, Sylvia Frankowski and Polly Bonin; her husband of 67 years, Gene; her children, Thomas Hilliker (Christine), Barbara Van Houten (Michael), Kim Costantini (Robert) and Suzanne Ellwood; her grandchildren, Michael, Brad, Meredith, Kyle and Kayla; and her great-grandchildren, Kendall, Chase, Gage, Reid, Leighton, and Daxx.

A graveside funeral service for family and friends took place Feb. 13 at Jamesport Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, Kanas Center for Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or www.eeh.org.

