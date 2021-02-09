Laurel Lake Vineyards to be sold, residents push back against battery storage facility

Laurel Lake Vineyards in Laurel. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Residents say proposed energy storage facility is worthy project, but in wrong location

Potential change to zoning code could benefit some property owners

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

A year with COVID highlights Supervisor Aguiar’s first ‘State of the Town’ address

Riverhead senior gives back to fine arts program after starting percussion academy

NORTHFORKER

Laurel Lake winery to be sold to Dan Abrams of ABC News

North Fork Dream Home: Southold waterfront home with soothing views and tons of natural light

WEATHER

There’s a chance of morning snow today and it will turn to a mix of snow and rain with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 21. Less than a half-inch of accumulation is expected.