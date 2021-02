East Marion resident Lazaros Tanasov died Feb. 2, 2021, at age 91.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.