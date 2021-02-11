Local school districts announce delayed openings

Overnight snowfall that led to icy road conditions has led to delayed openings in most East End school districts.

The snow is expected to stop by 10 a.m., when a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service expires. About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to have fallen by then.

The following local districts have announced revised schedules for today:

• Mattituck Cutchogue School District, two-hour delayed start

• Southold School District, two-hour delayed start

• Greenport School District, two-hour delayed start

• Oysterponds Elementary School, two-hour delayed start

• New Suffolk Common School, 10:30 a.m. start

• Peconic Community School, 10 a.m. start