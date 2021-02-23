Longtime Southold Town employee charged with distribution of child pornography

Damon Rallis pictured in 2019. (file photo)

A longtime Southold Town employee and former Democratic candidate for supervisor was arrested on a federal child pornography charge Tuesday morning, according to a federal source familiar with the investigation.

Damon Rallis, 46, of Southold was charged with distribution of child pornography, the source said. He was to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip.

A video sent to a Suffolk Times reporter showed federal agents and Suffolk County police outside Mr. Rallis’ home in Southold.

Mr. Rallis, a town building permits examiner, was formerly the vice chair of the Southold Town Democratic Committee, a position he resigned from in September 2019 following backlash from a pair of small business owners after he called for locals to boycott establishments that support Republican candidates for office. Mr. Rallis was also the Democratic nominee for town supervisor in 2015 and has served as a scoutmaster in Greenport.

Southold Town Democratic Committee Chair Kathryn Casey Quigley said Tuesday that she was “blindsided, sickened and horrified” by the news of Mr. Rallis’ arrest, which she learned of through a reporter’s inquiry.

“Almost two years ago, the Southold Town Democratic Committee demanded Mr. Rallis’ resignation due to an unrelated matter,” Ms. Casey Quigley said in a statement. “He has not been involved with the party since then.”

The Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts of America deferred comment to a public relations division of the BSA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.