Michael P. Terp, 56, of Norwich, Conn., and formerly of Southold, N.Y., passed away Jan. 25, 2021, after a long illness at Backus Hospital in Norwich.

Michael was born Aug. 18, 1964, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Ambrose and Mildred (Hallstein) Terp of Southold. Mike, as he was known to family and friends, attended Sacred Heart School in Cut­ch­ogue, N.Y., and attended Mercy High School in Riverhead, N.Y.

Upon his graduation in 1982, Mike embarked upon what would become a 27-year career in the United States Navy, enlisting to become a missile technician, but while attending his C school in Dam Neck, Va., he made the decision that guided the rest of his career and switched ratings to become a hospital corpsman. After graduating from Naval Hospital Corps School at Great Lakes, Ill., he was assigned to the USS Newport (LST-1179), where he worked in the medical department. He completed a Mediterranean deployment and several other cruises before being early selected to attend Naval Undersea Medical Institute in Groton, Conn.

Upon graduating with honors and after attending Naval Submarine School he became, at age 24, the youngest Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) at the time to be granted Independent Duty status. He reported to the USS Norfolk (SSN-714), a fast attack nuclear submarine, as the sole medical provider to a crew of 129 sailors. After a successful tour aboard the Norfolk, Mike attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was selected to attend the prestigious and rigorous Navy Physician Assistant school in Houston, Texas, completing a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas.

Upon his graduation he was commissioned as an ensign and began serving in various assignments until he was attached to the 26 MEU, a Marine expeditionary unit out of Camp Lejeune, S.C., where he was deployed to Afghanistan. He served in combat with the first Marine expeditionary force in the effort to secure Kandahar Airport as a base of operations for the allied effort in the war on terror.

After returning from his combat tour, Mike continued to serve in various positions, concluding with his assignment as a practitioner at the Naval Branch Health Clinic, Naval Submarine Base New London. Mike retired as a full lieutenant USN, MC, in 2009 after 27 years of loyal, faithful service that touched the lives of many.

After retirement from the Navy, Mike worked as a physician assistant in various capacities at several hospitals and private practices.

In 2006, Mike married the love of his life, Julie Fear, and together they shared their love of family, animals and their church.

Mike was predeceased by his parents. Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving mother-in-law, Christine (Clauson) Coates; his lifelong friend James Milowski and his wife, Nancy; many other family and friends; and his extended church family.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be announced at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mike’s memory be made to The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org.

